Sports

It happened after his son Novak’s victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After Novak Djokovic’s victory against Russian Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open tennis, the father of Serbian champion Srdjan had himself photographed with a group of Russian fans holding up a flag with the face of Vladimir Putin. Before leaving he seems to have said: «Long live the Russians».

January 26, 2023 – Updated January 26, 2023, 10:38 am

