The volleyball players of České Budějovice lost to Las Palmas in the LM and still do not have a point

In the Canary Islands, the South Czechs met the recorder Miguel Ángel de Am, who spent four seasons at their club until May 2022. This time he conducted a Spanish club game and he did well. In the first set, the home team quickly took the lead and won 25:17 thanks to excellent service and high attack success.

Then the Czech vice-champion got knocked around, improved his service and defense in the second set and forced a balanced ending. In that one, Jihostroj did better with the help of several attacking mistakes of the opponent and won the set 26:24.

But then the České Budějovice players stopped doing well on the service again. They bought mistakes or played lackluster serves that punished Las Palmas. When this was added to a few impetuousness of the recorder Matěj Emmer, who is stepping in for the injured Eduard Carísio, it was similar to the first set and the result was 25:16 for the home team.

In the fourth set, České Budějovice erased the initial several-point deficit and equalized at 13:13, but then another darker passage of the game came from their side and the home team jumped to 21:15. In the end, they allowed the volleyball players in Czech colors to correct the situation, but kept the 25:21 win.

The most productive player of Jihostroj was the young Cuban all-rounder Alejandro Miguel González, who, however, added five unforced errors in the attack and five spoiled serves to the nineteen points. Nicolas Bruno led the home team with 18 points.

While Las Palmas registered their first victory, České Budějovice remain without a point at the bottom of Group D. The Polish big club Jastrzebski Wegiel leads here, ahead of the German Lüneburg. The next match in the Champions League awaits Jihostroj on December 20 at home against the favored Wegiel.

On Thursday, the third round match of the Volleyball Champions League will be played by Lvi Praha, who this time will visit Galati from Romania. There, they will defend the promotion second place in Group C.

Volleyball Champions League – group D, 3rd round: Las Palmas – České Budějovice 3:1 (17, -24, 16, 21) Referees: Adler (Maď), Collados (Fr.). Time: 110 min. Lineup and points of České Budějovice: Taylor-Parks 1, González 19, Luengas 18, Ondrovič 7, Emmer 1, Balabanov 4, libero Kovařík/Michálek – Van Schie 3, Leština 1. Coach: Kowal. Most points Las Palmas: Bruno 18, Bezzerra 14, Vigrass 11.Lüneburg – Jastrzebski Wegiel 1:3 (23, -21, -15, -13).1.Jastrzebski Wegiel3309:1261:21492.Lüneburg3217:4246:24563.Las Palmas3124:7255 :25734.České Budějovice3031:9211:2570

