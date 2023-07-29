The Waiting Game: Real Madrid’s Hopes for Mbappé Hang in the Balance

Title: Real Madrid Awaits Mbappé’s Signal for Negotiations

Date: July 29, 2023

In the latest transfer news, French striker Kylian Mbappé’s future hangs in the balance as Real Madrid awaits a signal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to initiate negotiations.

Despite not renewing his contract with PSG and rejecting offers from other clubs, Mbappé’s aspiration to join the Merengue team remains unchanged, according to sources. PSG, on the other hand, is prepared to sell their star player to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. However, both clubs have yet to sit down and discuss a potential deal with just two weeks left before the start of LaLiga and the Ligue 1 seasons.

Despite the uncertainties, Real Madrid is optimistic and ready to proceed with the operation if PSG gives them the green light. ESPN sources reveal that Real Madrid is fully aware that the transfer deal would likely exceed €200 million, including fixed and variable fees. Should the agreement materialize, Real Madrid plans to offer Mbappé a contract until 2029, matching the duration of Jude Bellingham’s recent signing.

The Spanish club sees Mbappé and Bellingham as pivotal figures who would shape the future of Real Madrid alongside Vinícius Júnior. With the recently departed Karim Benzema, Real Madrid aims to bolster their squad ahead of the new season and grace the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium with Mbappé’s arrival.

Amidst the ongoing negotiations, Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s head coach, is in dire need of a striker as he currently has only Joselu Mato in the striking position. The number 9 jersey, once held by Benzema, remains vacant and eagerly awaits its new occupant.

While direct talks between Real Madrid and the Mbappé camp have been ongoing, the crucial signal from PSG to commence official negotiations is yet to be received. Reports earlier this week claiming PSG’s evaluation of Mbappé at €250 million were denied by multiple sources, who believe the French club would be willing to negotiate for a lower fee.

Meanwhile, PSG has made it publicly clear that Mbappé must renew his contract in the coming weeks or face a potential summer exit. Real Madrid understands the urgency and prefers to secure the deal promptly, as waiting could increase the risk of Premier League clubs inflating the transfer fee and enticing the player with substantial signing bonuses.

As time ticks away, PSG finds itself engaged in negotiations for the potential signing of Ousmane Dembélé, whose termination clause is set to rise from €50 million to €100 million starting from August 1.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Real Madrid maintains a stance of silence and caution. Ancelotti has consistently stated that the team is complete, both before the game against Barcelona in Dallas and after the victory against AC Milan in the Rose Bowl, keeping speculation at bay and anticipation high among fans and pundits alike.

