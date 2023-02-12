Rodrigo Sorogoyen has paid tribute to the harvest of Spanish cinema and has encouraged it to continue: “We have to continue putting all this love that we put so that the public comes to the theaters”

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, awarded the Goya award for best director for his film ‘the beasts‘ At the 37th gala of these awards that have been held at the Andalusia Auditorium in Seville, he wanted to show his support for the inhabitants of Sabucedoin Galicia, the place where this feature film was shot, given the construction of four wind farms in the area. “Wind power yes, but not aceyes,” he stated.

This was indicated during his thank-you speech, in which he said he was very excited and has thanked the academics, while adding that “the year has been incredible”. “What a bunch of movies all the nominated directors have madeI admire you very much and I admire your films very much”.

“This year we have made movies and we have to continue making these types of films and putting all this love that we put so that the public comes to the theaters“, stated Sorogoyen, who also thanked the work of the non-professional actors in this film, who “gave us their enthusiasm”.

Lastly, he pointed out that the wild horses who appear in this film have always lived in freedom and he has highlighted that the people of Sabucedo “has made us love the fauna and flora in a way that we had never seen before”. Thus, he has shown his support to the local people for the defense of their mountains, before the construction of four wind farms in the area. “Wind power yes, but not aceí”, has ended.