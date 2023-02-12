The flare effect in photography is a particular image that is created when sunlight or other light sources strike the camera lens directly, causing excessive exposure that generates a bright and brilliant halo. This effect may or may not be desired, depending on the intentions of the photographer and the light conditions.

If desired, flare can be used to create a dramatic and atmospheric atmosphere, accentuating the brightness and contrast of the image. It can also be used to give an impression of natural light and sunlight, creating a warm and welcoming image.

However, if unwanted, flare can distort the image and make it fuzzy, especially when direct light hits the lens from too close an angle. In this case, you can use lens hoods or screens to avoid flare.

In summary, flare is a photographic technique that can be used to create a dramatic image or to emphasize brightness, but must be managed carefully to avoid blurry or distorted images.