The young man who attacked Rajoy, convicted of an altercation in a bar in Ourense

“You are all going to die,” he said at the venue after hitting a man

He accepts a sentence of conformity in which he is recognized as a mitigation of mental alteration

AVF, the young who in 2015 hit the then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Pontevedra -He was a minor and was admitted to a center in Ourense-, accepted this Wednesday in the city’s Criminal Court 1 a conviction for an altercation in a bar in the capital of As Burgas, in December 2020. ” You are all going to die,” he said at the venue, after hitting a man on the head. Previously, according to what he revealed after the facts, had launched slogans in favor of ETA and those present asked him to leave the premises.

The sentence is in accordance and a mitigation is applied to him for having acted with a mental alteration that affects his abilities. The terms of this new sentence, which is already firm, are a fine of 540 euros for a crime of injury and another penalty of 90 euros for a minor crime of threats. Before the agreement was formalized, the initial request from the Prosecutor’s Office was for 1 year and 11 months in prison for the crime of injury, as well as a fine of a higher amount for the minor crime of threats.

is a repeat offender. On January 16, 2020, he left another sentence of a 720-euro fine for a crime of injury, issued in November 2019 by Penalty 2 of Pontevedra.

The altercation for which he adds a new sentence to his record took place on the night of December 8, 2020 in a bar on Calle Bonhome in Ourense. Due to his behavior, and after allegedly having launched slogans in favor of ETA, a group of people wanted to throw him out of the establishment. After an exchange of impressions, the defendant hit another man on the headusing an unidentified object.

The victim suffered multiple abrasions to the skull and an incised wound. She required stitches to be applied. For ten days she could not dedicate herself to her usual occupations. have been left with scars as a result of that attack.

“You are all going to die,” the defendant yelled at the people who were in the establishment. His objective was to frighten them, as the sentence considers proven.

The event that turned Spain around occurred in the 2015 campaign, on the eve of a general election, in the central Plaza de la Peregrina in the city of Lérez, when Mariano Rajoy was Prime Minister. The defendant, then a minor, delivered a punch in the face to the leader, minutes after asking for a photo. As it became known after the fact, the young man is a distant relative of the former president.

The Juvenile Court of Pontevedra sentenced him to two years of confinement in a closed regime center and one more year of probation. After serving this sentence, and as an adult, his problems with justice have continued.

In 2019, he attacked a Vox leader in Pontevedra, but was acquitted since he reached an out-of-court agreement with the victim. Neither the complainant nor the defendant appeared at the trial and the Prosecutor’s Office requested the exculpation. In 2020 he starred in this incident in a bar in Ourense and in 2021 he was arrested by a alleged assault on his father in the domestic sphere.

