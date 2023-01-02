The objects stolen by the thieves, kept by the couple in the safe hidden in the bedroom, were not insured.

A super heist in the villa remained secret for more than a month. It was last November 11 when the mega villa in Milan of the Russian model and influencer Galina Genis and her husband, the Anglo-Australian businessman Karim Kalaf it was burglarized by some thieves who managed to take away, among jewels and watches, a super loot worth 2.5 million euros.

The couple were on vacation in Dubai when the thieves took action in the couple’s luxury villa in front of the San Siro stadium. To warn the rich spouses, always ready to share the frequent trips by private jet on Instagram, between luxury cars and fashion shows, would have been one of the custodians of the building, who had noticed a French window remained open.

Bags, jewels and watches stolen from the Safe — The sad discovery came only upon their return to Milan, when Galina Genis and her husband found themselves in front of a ransacked house and many precious objects that had long since disappeared. Among these many jewels, bags and watches of the most prestigious brands such as Cartier, Bulgari e patek philippe.

The precious loot, the newspaper reports today The Republichad been secured by the couple in the villa's safe, but the thieves had plenty of time to open it and steal the precious objects which, according to what the couple reported to the police, would have an estimated value of 2.5 million euros.

Of the thieves, who managed to cut the safe in two, no trace. The stolen items were not insured and recovering them, especially after such a long time, will be almost impossible. However, the luxury cars that the couple kept parked in the garage of the villa, a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari Portofino, were not touched.