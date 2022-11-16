Hubei Daily News (Reporter Cai Yi) On November 15th, the reporter learned from Wuhan Three Towns Football Club that from now on, the club “will uphold the spirit of perseverance and never-say-die, strive to win every game, and strive to Crown, and win the first Chinese Super League championship trophy for Hubei!” With 9 rounds left in the league, the club made its first announcement of the Super League championship this season. At present, the three towns are only 3 points away from the top of the list Shandong Taishan after.

The three towns of Wuhan lost 1-3 at home to the Henan Songshan Longmen team in the 25th round on November 13, and lost the top spot in the standings that they had held for 21 consecutive rounds by 3 points. The outside world believes that the three towns are competing Crown tracks have begun to fall behind. In this regard, the club actively communicated with the coaching staff and players to resolve the frustration and successfully passed the “ups and downs”. On the afternoon of the 14th, Sailor, director of the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau, led a team to visit the club to learn about the development of the club and the difficulties encountered. Sailor said that he will focus on the policy needs and suggestions put forward by the club, formulate a list, and do his best to escort the development of the company and the sound operation of the club. He encourages all soldiers to overcome difficulties in the Chinese Super League and add luster to Hubei football and Hubei sports.

Nine years ago, Wuhan Three Towns Club started with youth training. According to club investor Liu Liangpei, Benway Group has entered Hubei football since 2013, and has invested more than 1.5 billion yuan in nine years. The echelon transported 47 people. After transitioning to professional football, the club won the China League Two and China League One championships in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In May of this year, Benhui Group and Hengkuan Group jointly became investors of the club. While strengthening the development potential of the club, it also sounded the charge to enter the football industry.

As a newly promoted team in the Chinese Super League, Wuhan Three Towns has always become one of the most popular professional football clubs with steady investment and careful planning. At the beginning of the season, the club set the goal of gaining a firm foothold before developing, but the team’s record has greatly exceeded expectations, constantly refreshing the Hubei team’s winning streak in the top league. The club has kept a low profile before, just to let the team accept the baptism of the Chinese Super League in a relaxed atmosphere. Now, with the change of ownership at the top of the table, the club believes that in the face of the glorious mission of “winning the first Chinese Super League championship trophy for Hubei”, the team must take the initiative to pressurize and launch a strong impact on Shandong Taishan as a follower, and provide professional football for Hubei. Another brilliant innovation.