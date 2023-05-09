There is a group of entrepreneurs in Hangzhou who love to run_Zhejiang Online

There is a group of entrepreneurs in Hangzhou who love to run

Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Ma Mengyan

Before 7:00 a.m. on May 6, there were very few pedestrians in Hangzhou Xianghu Scenic Area. But a neat team appeared on the greenway. Wearing bright orange uniforms and white peaked caps, they walked across the bridge and aisle, shouting slogans to cheer each other on.

This running group is called “Yuedong Youth”. It was established in November 2021 and is affiliated to the “Yuedong Youth” club of the Xiaoshan Regional Economic Promotion Association. Almost all members are entrepreneurs. At first the team was mostly barefoot, with only 3 members, but now it has grown to 73 members; the youngest is 6 years old, and the oldest is 65-year-old He Weirong, the age difference is close to 60 years. “After running 5 kilometers, I returned to the company to meet the client at 9 o’clock.” In order to fulfill the “full attendance” agreement with runners, He Weirong has developed a good habit of going to bed early and getting up early, and doing things on time.

“Most people in our team didn’t have the habit of exercising before, but they were driven by this collective atmosphere, so they persisted all the way. We also have relatively professional members who can run the whole marathon. This year’s Xianghu and Qiantang marathons, There are people participating.” Chen Weibiao, the head of the running team, said that now every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday has been fixed, and everyone will go to Xianghu Lake for morning runs, rain or shine, without interruption, and even without online supervision from the community. It seems to be some kind of tacit agreement.

Although the group was formed for a short period of time, this entrepreneurial group has traveled thousands of miles and shared many “limited scenery” – from the Xianghu Greenway, the Binjiang Cherry Blossom Track, the Asian Games venues, to Zhoushan Dongji Island, Hulunbuir Grassland, etc. There are members of the running group “chasing the wind”. “The latest plan is to go to Zhuji’s ‘Ten Miles of Spring Breeze’ town, taking into account fitness and clocking in.” Chen Weibiao said that the most frequent place to run is the Xianghu Greenway. “It is very important to have a suitable fitness environment at the doorstep. There are many sports venues and facilities, Xianghu Greenway is one of them.”

In Chen Weibiao’s view, the positive attitude of accompanying each other to work hard and live hard is the most valuable asset of this running group.