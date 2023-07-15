there is also the campaign – Sport Marketing News

What better way to celebrate the victory of Napoli’s long-awaited third Scudetto than with a line that fully represents the team and its fans?

La Lagicart srlthe company that owns the brand Colourbookon the occasion of Back to School 2023-24, presents the exclusive collection created in collaboration with Naples Football Club.

Thus, the passion for the team of the heart is transferred from the bleachers of the stadium to the classrooms and desks, accompanying fans, adults and children, in their daily lives, with the joy and the right spirit, the one that distinguishes a sportsman and a true fan

A collaboration, that of Lagicart with SSC Napoli, which goes beyond the “attachment to the shirt” and which translates into the sharing of ethical and sporting values.

«Commitment, dedication, hard work combined with a deep passion have made SSC Napoli a winning team: invaluable values ​​for us at Lagicart srl, from which we draw great inspiration and example». These are the words of Antonio RoscignoResponsabile Marketing Colourbook.«We are proud to be able to represent the Italian Champion team through the Colourbook brand and to be able to share with the fans a complete line of high quality products, which will accompany them at any time of the day, bringing out the winning spirit that brought the Neapolitan team to this historic milestone. But there is much more. Our company shares the strong attachment to the city and the territory with Calcio Napoli: this is where we were born and where we continue to achieve important goals, also at a national level, thanks to the perseverance, will and spirit of belonging».

The advertising campaign, available on various channels, kicked off on 7 July with a commercial shot entirely in Naples, among the symbolic places of the city, from the Lungomare to the Stadium, from Piazza Dante to Largo Maradona, passing through the alleys of the Spanish Quarters and the Galleria Umberto I, retraces a typical day for Neapolitan boys and girls, at school and in their free time, through moments of sharing a true and authentic passion for football and for the team. The commercial, which has the song as its soundtrack Illness by Ciccio Merolla, catchphrase that accompanied the sporting successes of the Azzurri, also sees the tiktoker among the protagonists Giusy Ardolinothe young fan “in official uniform”, inevitable in his videos.

The commercial will be broadcast mainly on the company’s social media and will be accompanied by a billboard campaign and on LED wall circuits. Among the testimonials of the new collection, other young influencers, also super-fans of Napoli, who will participate in the launch of the products, through social networks.

The brand new Colourbook line, dedicated to SSC Napoli, consists of an extraordinary range of stationery products, stationery and accessories for writing, for school and the office.

Diaries, backpacks, cases, polionda folders, binders, pens, stapled and spiral notebooks, which make up the coordinated sets, all characterized by the unmistakable style of Calcio Napoli, with the club colors, light blue, blue and pink in the female version and the official logo : authentic collector’s items, the result of the tireless work and the very high professionalism and experience of the Colourbook creative department.

