Domenico Di Carlo underlined it with conviction, shortly after 90 ‘: “Pordenone does not come out reduced from this match”. The Neroverdi coach has his reasons for saying it, until the end his team remained in the game with a good Padova, who won with merit despite being saved at the last moment by an intervention by Antonio Donnarumma. To take off definitively, however, the green lizards must dispel the taboo linked to the Teghil, where they are unable to mesh.

For them two matches played at home so far, only one point won. Contrary performance away, where nine points out of nine have arrived. Fortunately for him, the Friulian team will play in Meda next Sunday, guest of the Renate of the former Udinese Andrea Dossena. But on 5 October for the Italian cup and 9 for the championship we return to Lignano. And the group is called to a turning point.

THE FIGURES

Pordenone, with Padova, lost the top of the table of group A of Serie C and collected the first defeat of the season. Nothing serious, the championship is long and it is important to be ahead of everyone in April, not now. However, to secure the position of leader, Di Carlo’s team must improve their home schedule, a problem that has been with the club for two seasons.

The neroverdi, in 40 championship matches played in Lignano, have only forfeited seven victories. Five of these were obtained in 2020-2021, in the first tournament played at Teghil and moreover behind closed doors.

And even then, throughout the first round, the lizards struggled on their own ground, having won their first success only on December 30th (with Reggiana). In the 2021-2022 vintage, however, only two successes arrived along the coast. With the return to C it was hoped for a turning point, but so far there have been the draw suffered at the last moment by Juventus Next Gen – albeit spoiled by an arbitration error – and the defeat against the biancoscudati. It must be said that, on both occasions, Pordenone did not play a bad match, quite the contrary.

But still she didn’t manage to get the full result. How can this poor feeling be explained, then? Difficult to understand, on the one hand. It can be said that the Teghil solution has never warmed the fans, so much so that the two ultras groups – Supporters and Bandoleros -, awaiting their return to the province of Pordenone, have deserted their home matches. It could be that this bad mood is being felt by the team. It should be emphasized, however, that at home, so far, Di Carlo’s team has met stronger rivals on paper than those faced away.

THE FUTURE

What is certain is that the relationship between lizards and Lignano does not take off. The opportunity to dispel the taboo will come with Imolese in the Italian Cup (5 October) and with Arzignano in the league (9 October). Two victories would give a lot from a moral point of view, they would give confidence in view of an entire autumn – and the whole winter is not to be excluded – to be spent on the shores of the Adriatic.

The return to the Destra Tagliamento and the Tognon di Fontanafredda is expected by everyone: the neroverde people want to support their players one step away from home. However, we must grit our teeth, wait and try as much as possible to support a group that, in terms of performance, commitment and also results, is absolutely not disappointing.