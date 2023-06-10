There is still potential to be tapped for the Chinese women’s volleyball bench in preparation for the second week of the World Women’s Volleyball League-Sports-中工网

Original title: Preparing for the second week of the World Women’s Volleyball League (quote)

Chinese women’s volleyball bench still has potential to be tapped (topic)

Tonight reporter Xie Chen

The Chinese women’s volleyball team achieved an impressive record of four victories in the first week of this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League in Nagoya, Japan, demonstrating the results of solid training in the previous four months. In the four games, the Chinese women’s volleyball team played with the main lineup most of the time, and there were not many opportunities for substitute players to play, and there was still potential to be tapped.

In the first week of the race, the substitute setter Xu Xiaoting appeared many times. As a newcomer to the national team, it is not easy for Xu Xiaoting to quickly adapt to the rhythm and atmosphere of the game when she debuts in the top international arena. Judging from the performance in the late stage of the game, Xu Xiaoting’s passing stability is good, and there is also a certain tacit understanding with the attacker.

As an important member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s “two points for three points” tactic, Zheng Yixin, who changed to play as a setter this year, has joined hands with Xu Xiaoting to come on the bench many times. Zheng Yixin’s experience in international competitions is rich enough, so he appears to be comfortable and confident in his technical performance after each appearance. When Gong Xiangyu’s state fluctuated, Zheng Yixin also played the whole game for her. As a running setter, Zheng Yixin can use back flying and fast back tactics on the offensive end, but it is obvious that he needs to further adapt to the new position on the field in terms of blocking and defense.

Substitute main attacker Du Qingqing has become a substitute candidate for the rotation of deputy attackers. However, most of her serves after several appearances have failed to effectively impact the opponent’s first pass system. There is obviously room for improvement in the quality of her serve. The small main attacker Zhong Hui’s several appearances as a substitute also did not have many bright spots. She was at a disadvantage in height and was a little afraid of the tall blocks from European and American teams, and her vigorous jump serve did not show the power it should have.

To sum up, the Chinese women’s volleyball team still has room to further tap the potential on the bench, so as to enrich the team’s tactical changes in the game. Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi, Ni Feifei and other players who have not played yet may have the opportunity to appear in the next game in Hong Kong, China.