VIGEVANO

The classification of group A begins to crumble and, after the beautiful victory obtained on Sunday at PalaBasletta against the strong Legnano, Elachem Vigevano remains in the lead with full points with the two historical teams of Livorno and with the freshman and surprise Gallarate, while the calendar reserves for the team of coach Paolo Piazza another home match against Mamy.eu Oleggio. Then, on October 30th, it will be derby at PalaRavizza with Riso Scotti Pavia.

But the one with Legnano was already a first important junction of the season placing itself as the first real tough challenge after the first two games won with very young teams such as Campus Varese and Langhe Roero Alba. In any case, it was not an easy victory against a well-equipped formation (even without Mazzantini), gained at a distance even if Casini kept the guests alive dangerously until the last shot. “We took a heavy win against a team that has the same goals as ours – underlines Jacopo Mercante who signed a performance of great substance by entering the race from the bench – The key was the great defense of our little ones thanks to which we managed to keeping Marino at zero points, an important performance », underlines the winger of coach Piazza, important in the realization phase in the hot moments of the match, but also precious in the stitching of the game and also in defense.

Transversal praise

With Legnano, Giorgio Broglia also produced his best performance in the yellow and blue jersey, praised at the end of the match by both Piazza and the Legnano coach, Riccardo Eliantonio, who knows him very well having already trained him in previous experiences. Broglia made room for himself under the planks by dispensing true pivot foot lessons, a fundamental one on which he built important and exquisitely crafted baskets. «The more time passes, the more we get to know each other in the team – Broglia replies to compliments – We are on the right path, during the week we are working well and producing high level training sessions. I like to play in the low post and when we manage to make an extra pass we can build more and more good shots. And in this team all the players are capable of being dangerous and making a basket ». Against the insistent area on which Legnano tried to limit Elachem’s attack, the ball repeatedly inside Broglia, able to capitalize on it very often, was another decisive key to the precious success. –

Fabio Babetto