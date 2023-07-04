Things are rushing for Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards has extended with Minnesota

Damian Lillard is attracting interest far beyond the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, thought to be the top two teams on his wish list for a possible trade. Chris Haynes, journalist for Bleacher Report, assured in the #thisleague Uncut podcast that other franchises had taken information from Portland on the case of the leader of the Blazers (33 years old), who asked to leave his club forever: the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics. As a reminder, Lillard is under contract for another four years, with 214 million dollars to pay him (including 121 over the last two seasons, when he will have passed the age of 35).

Anthony Edwards on Monday became the fourth player from the 2020 vintage to reach an agreement with his franchise for a maximum extension, after LaMelo Ball (Charlotte), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana) and Desmond Bane (Memphis). Minnesota has extended the 21-year-old for the next five seasons and a contract worth a total of $260 million (about 238 million euros), according ESPN. The first draft pick, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

As free agents, Mason Plumlee will return to the Los Angeles Clippers, always according to ESPN. Arriving at the “trade deadline” last February, the 33-year-old pivot has returned for a year and $5 million.

Robin Lopez reunites with twin brother Brook in Milwaukee

Torrey Craig (32) leaves Phoenix, where he is coming off a solid season (7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds), to join Chicago. He signed a two-year contract. This winger who arrived in the NBA late will experience his fifth franchise in seven seasons with the Bulls.

Torrey Craig, in the Phoenix jersey last season. (J. Camporeale/Sports Press)

As revealed by The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have reached a two-year deal with XXL point guard Dalano Banton (23, 2.06m), who shot 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assist in 31 games for the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23.

Finally, Robin Lopez (33) is back with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he has already played a season. There he will find his twin brother Brook, who extended with the 2021 champion for two years and 48 million dollars.

