Striker Lukáš Jašek will not receive a warm welcome when he arrives in Växjö on Thursday in the jersey of the Czech hockey team for the match of the Karjala tournament against the home Swedes. Quite the contrary, be sure of that. Home fans will hardly forget the moment from Saturday’s match of the Swedish top league, in which the home team Växjö Lakers welcomed last in the table Oskarshamn.

Share this: Facebook

X