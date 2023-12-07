Home » Thorsten Fink and Hein Vanhaezebrouck after STVV-AA Gent
Sports

Thorsten Fink and Hein Vanhaezebrouck after STVV-AA Gent

by admin

© Dick Demey

“We didn’t start well with our pressing system, which is known,” explained Thorsten Fink. “We did better after coffee. Our second half was actually quite okay. Ultimately, Ghent deserves the qualification. They really had great chances of making it 0-2. That I changed six players? I don’t think they did too bad. We need them all in the remainder of our season, I can use all our strengths. Sinterklaas did not give us any gifts on December 6. On to Leuven. (Grin) They played 120 minutes, not bad for us.”

© BELGIUM

Hein Vanhaezebrouck: “Very happy that there were no extensions”

“STVV was already top against us at the beginning of the season,” said the Ghent coach. “They are a tough opponent. Fortunately, we started better than in the competition. I immediately saw focus and we went all out in the matches, although Koita could certainly have equalized just before half time. We created big chances after half-time and we absolutely should have finished there. The goalkeeper did well. Then you know that STVV will still come. Barnes got the chance. Extensions, that would have been quite a task. I’m glad that extra time didn’t happen.”(gus)

See also  «We joked until the end. I lose a brother, we have been friends for a lifetime»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Barcelona-Napoli (3-1) – Scattered Considerations

French Badminton Open, Chinese team ends with three...

Diego Simeone has been Atlético coach for 13...

All the signings of the 2024 NFL free...

Garmont 9.81 Engage: Fast hikes beyond the peaks

CBAۺ | 游Ϻ 㽭ʱʤɽ–á–

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski shoots Barcelona into the...

STVV imposes a tifo ban on fans until...

NBA live, seven games in the night

Physical Talk-Sports-China Engineering Network

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy