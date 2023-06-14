three challenges within the challenge – Sport Marketing News

There are very few days left for the thirteenth edition of the BMW HERO South Tyrol Dolomitesthe toughest mountain bike marathon in the world which received the prestigious classification this year UCI Hors Class. The surprises are not finished, however, in fact the starters expected this year will have the opportunity to test themselves, as well as with the two now iconic race routes, with three real challenges.

Let’s start with the one that HERO and NORQAIN launch to the competing champions to support young South Tyrolean sportsmen with the SPORTS AID HERO-NORQAIN Charity Challenge. A donation of 5,000 euros is foreseen to Sporthilfe Alto Adige, which will be doubled if one of the two records of the HERO 2015 world champions is broken: 4:24:46 for the 86 km course (Alban Lakata’s time) and 3:35 :13 for the 60km course (Gunn-Rita Dhale Flesjaa record).

The second challenge, always ‘global’, is the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Candidate 2029, in support of Val Gardena’s candidacy for the 2029 World Ski Championships. Here the protagonist will be the Saslong that the HERO Dolomites crosses on its route. The first and the first competitor who will reach the timing point located right on the ski world cup slope, where the World Cup races in Val Gardena will take place on 15 and 16 December, will receive a VIP Package with entry to the races.

Finally, the AVIREX HERO Challenge, the challenge within the challenge that will see the participants test themselves against the clock hand in the ascent from the Tirler to the Zallinger crossroads. The truly exclusive classification is reserved only for those who complete the climb within 20 minutes among the elite athletes, and within 30 minutes for all the other categories.