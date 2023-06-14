PALLETWAYS ITALIA Renewed the partnership with “Cinemadivino – great films can be enjoyed in the cellar” – Companies

Palletways Italia, the first Network specialized in the handling of palletised goods in our country, renews its support for “Cinemadivino – i grandi film si gustano in cantina” for the tenth consecutive year, an itinerant food and wine and film festival which is hosted every year by the cellars of 15 municipalities of Emilia-Romagna.

The cycle of itinerant summer events, which this year has reached the milestone of twenty years, will take place from 15 June to 7 September, with the aim of giving moments of light-heartedness and culture, merging interest in local wine excellence, the passion for cinema and the enhancement of the surrounding landscape. The inaugural evening will be held tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at Casa Spadoni, in Faenza. This year’s edition is particularly special, close to the Romagna territories affected by the flood emergency, which has always been the home of the event.

The wine sector is confirmed every year among the key segments for the business of the Italian Network and a strategic sector for the national market, which according to the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory and Prometeia is worth 31.3 billion euro1. Palletways Italia, in fact, works every day alongside the producers to send their quality products in a capillary and reliable way in Italy and in Europe, respecting the needs in terms of timing and the integrity of each shipment.