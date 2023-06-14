MiMo 2023, all the events and news scheduled at the Monza racetrack

Listen to the audio version of the article

The third edition of MiMo, the Milano Monza Motor Show takes place over the weekend from 16 to 18 June. The outdoor exhibition has lost the areas of Milan and is concentrated only at the Monza racetrack.

The public who will visit the Brianza circuit on the opening days will be able to see the most recent supercars parade and try out the innovations of the car manufacturers. We remind you that the MiMo can be visited every day from 9.00 to 20.00 and that admission for the public is free. The complete list of appointments and cars present can be consulted on the event website www.milanomonza.com

MiMo 2023, the hypercars and supercars present

Enthusiasts will once again be spoiled for choice this year. In fact, some of the fastest hypercars and supercars in the world, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie or the McLaren Senna, will parade in Monza. To which are added the Bentley supercars which exhibits the Continental GTS, the Continental GTC and the Bentayga EWB. The Ferrari Monza SP1, the 296 GTS, the 458 Chellenge, the 488 Challenge Evo and the Roma. And again Maserati with the new GranTurismo, the MC20, the Grecale Trofeo and the Levante Trofeo Futura. But the list of sports present includes many other innovations.

MiMo 2023, the driving tests of electrified cars

During the opening hours of the event, it will be possible to test drive the most recent electric and plug-in hybrid innovations made available by the car manufacturers. All the cars will be present in a dedicated area managed by Plenitude, one of the leading operators in terms of top-ups at European level. On a special 4-kilometer circuit, developed on the elevated roads of the High Speed ​​Ring, Hyundai models, the Ioniq 6 and the Kona Elecric, the Mazda-30 and the CX plug-in hybrid and the Nissan Ariya will be available, among others. and the Suzuki Across, but not only.

MiMo 2023, all previews announced

The world premiere of the all-electric Aehra sedan can be seen for the first time at the open-air show. Instead, the Italian debut for the McLaren 750S Spider, the Mazda MX-30 R-HEV and the Polester 2 BTS Edition 230. But in the three opening days of the event there will also be the meeting places of many clubs present on the Monza circuit for their seasonal appointments. Like the Ferrari rally which is organized by Rossocorsa as well as that of American cars. The Scuderia Ferrari Club of Lodi takes care of getting the children present from 4 to 11 years old into a dedicated area.