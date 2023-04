Diego Bellina, Loris Kodra and Nicolò Brugaletta leaving for the FIGC regions trophy will wear the Sicilian tunic with the under 17 and 15 teams.

A prestigious goal for the Game Sport Ragusa athletes.

“Once again the right recognition for the work done by the Ibleo technical staff”, reads on facebook.

The sporting event is scheduled from tomorrow to April 27 in Valle d’Aosta.

Good luck to the three athletes from Ragusa!