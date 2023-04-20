Motorcyclists continue to be the main fatalities in road accidents

According to the latest analysis of the National Road Safety Observatory, during the month of March of this year, 60% of the country’s departments managed to reduce the number of fatalities due to road accidents. Boyacá, Magdalena, Santander and Cesar head the list of departments that registered the most reductions. Likewise, in the capital cities, Tunja, Montería, Manizales, Cúcuta and Valledupar are the ones that registered the fewest deaths during the month.

According to Juan Carlos Beltrán, director of the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) “In March there was a 6.3% decrease with 37 fewer deaths, compared to the same month of 2022, this had not happened since 2019. Although we are going to continue strengthening the work with motorcyclists, we want to highlight that the reduction is registered mainly in pedestrians, individual vehicle users and cyclists, we expect this reduction trend to continue throughout the year”.

According to the Observatory, the consolidated accident rate in the country during the first quarter of 2023 is 1,899 deaths, 86 more than the same period of the previous year. However, the motorcyclist continues to be the user that registered the most fatalities in March and unfortunately continues to increase with 328 deaths, compared to 309 in the same period last year.

Despite this, in March a total of 40 fewer deaths were registered; among cyclists, individual vehicle users and pedestrians, than in the same period in 2022.