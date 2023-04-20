Home » Suitcases with knives and controlled substances
Suitcases with knives and controlled substances

by admin
Military personnel carry out a security operation in the Carcelén Terminal and its surroundings.

Military deployed in the terminal prisonin the north of Quito. They checked the passengers who got on and off the units, the luggage and the buses.

The operation included controls around the transport station. More than 100 uniformed officers and personnel of the Quito Municipality.

The troops found bladed weapons and substances subject to control. These items were in suitcases. But not only of passengers, but of people who were spending the night in the surroundings of the station.

Some of them responded that they were carrying knives, among other items, for protection.

However, the colonel Mario Boxesa member of the Ecuadorian Army, indicated that the follow-up will be carried out and, in the cases that warrant, people will be made available to the competent authorities.

Weapons in land terminals in Quito

Mauricio CeronSecurity coordinator of the Passenger Company Quitoreported that from January 1 to April 18, 2023, they found 57 weapons in terminals and stops of the transportation system run by the Municipality.

The official announced that a process is underway for the implementation of metal detector arches at the entrances.

Carriers of the operators that arrive up to prisonwho prefer not to be identified, reported being assaulted once they left the terminal.

One of them, who covers the route Quitotulcanrecounted that about a month ago he went out on the early morning shift and in Calderón supposed passengers got on.

Once in the unit, they drew knives and assaulted the travelers. In the antisocial group was a woman, who supposedly had a baby in her arms. She was not a newborn, it was a doll.

See also  Vía Mitad del Mundo – Río Blanco closed due to landslides

Hence, the carriers asked that the operations also be reinforced on the routes. Some have chosen to carry sticks or irons to defend themselves.

According to Christian Paredesmetropolitan director of citizen security of the Quito Municipalitythe work will be maintained and not only in the transport system, but in other public spaces of Quito.

