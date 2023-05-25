Home » Three trades to convince LeBron James not to fold
Three trades to convince LeBron James not to fold

Will LeBron James really retire? Is this a move to stir up the front office action even more? The statements after the knockout in four games with the Denver Nuggets cause discussion in the USA, Bleacher Report proposes three trades, in the Lakers house, to convince LeBron to stay in the yellow and purple.

  • Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade) for Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu and De’Andre Hunter
  • D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura e la 2029 first-round pick per Kyrie Irving
  • D’Angelo Russell (sign-and-trade) per Chris Paul
