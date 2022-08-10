Home Sports Three-way escape in Casei’s race then the Gherardi catwalk
Three-way escape in Casei’s race then the Gherardi catwalk

Giro della Lomellina, in Gerola eighth seasonal success of the Corteolona rider Olmi wins ahead of Manenti in the Gambolò stage

PAOLO CALVI

09 August 2022

CASEI GEROLA

Two intense stages of the Giro della Lomellina, in Gambolò and Geròla di Casei. In both the stars of amateur cycling from Pavia shone. The most beautiful of the races was the one marked by a great technical gesture by three riders who marked the fate of Gerola’s challenges in the youth bracket. Stefano Gherardi di Corteolona, ​​former Italian champion veterans-A, the rookie from Oltrepadano Matteo Pinzello del Varzi and the junior Giacomo Basso staged a breakaway that proved decisive at the start of the second of the seven overall laps of the circuit. The three marched at a high pace reaching the finish line together.

«The agreement was perfect – says Gherardi – and we managed to repel any comeback attempt made by the group. After so much effort, we avoided the sprint as all three were in different categories. For me, however, this is the eighth overall success of the season. Full credit to my two adventure companions and in particular to the very young Pinzello ».

In the same race, the sixth place overall for the veteran-A Luca Della Pietà (Gc Varzi) should also be highlighted.

In Gambolò the protagonist of the day was the Milanese Luciano Olmi, supergentleman-A of Team Bianchi, a team from Brescia affiliated to the Acsi Pavia committee. Olmi beat his teammate and established sprinter (sixteen successes in the season and numerous in the past also as an amateur) Ettore Manenti. Ivano Galvi (Cycling Team Garlasco) reached the finish eighth overall.

In the youth bracket, the junior Giacomo Basso (De Rosa Santini) won; fifth the veteran-A of Sannazzaro, Davide Bianchi and sixth Stefano Desovanni of Pedale Godiaschese. First among the gentlemen was Franco Moruzzi from Milan with Raffaele Buscone di Varzi, sixth overall. –

PAOLO CALVI

