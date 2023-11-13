Three young athletes represented Ragusa at the Coni Trophy

Alice, Adriana, Anna had the honor of representing Ragusa at the Coni Trophy, the most important under 14 multisport event in Italy.

These very young Ragusa Rugby athletes were part of the Sicilian selection, which only narrowly missed out on winning by just 9 points, finishing second.

The three athletes were welcomed by the mayor of Ragusa:

“We are happy to have welcomed them in the Town Hall accompanied by the coach Salvo Miciluzzo, but above all we are happy that 3 smiles like that represented us”.

