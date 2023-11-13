Home » Three young athletes represented Ragusa at the Coni Trophy
Sports

Three young athletes represented Ragusa at the Coni Trophy

by admin
Three young athletes represented Ragusa at the Coni Trophy

Alice, Adriana, Anna had the honor of representing Ragusa at the Coni Trophy, the most important under 14 multisport event in Italy.

These very young Ragusa Rugby athletes were part of the Sicilian selection, which only narrowly missed out on winning by just 9 points, finishing second.

The three athletes were welcomed by the mayor of Ragusa:

“We are happy to have welcomed them in the Town Hall accompanied by the coach Salvo Miciluzzo, but above all we are happy that 3 smiles like that represented us”.

Previous articleVittoria, attempted theft in plant protection products warehouseNext articleYellow weather alert tomorrow in Sicily

See also  Pistoia-Turin, playoff final: when efforts win over rhetoric

You may also like

Stephen Curry beats Sabrina Ionescu in the three-point...

Premier League – Salah passes and shoots, Liverpool...

Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge: Chess of a completely...

Rafael Leao – La Serie: Does PSG make...

Police stop regional train and search hundreds of...

Summary and goals | Pachuca 2-1 America |...

Doha Swimming World Championships staged a sprint reversal...

DFL investor: More and more calls for a...

Super Bowl, trionfano i Kansas City

Women’s Bundesliga: Wolfsburg’s victory against Nuremberg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy