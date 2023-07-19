Home » Thursday’s gossip: Caicedo, Guehi, Raphinha, Saint-Maximin, Diaby, Doucoure, Pedro, Fresneda
Thursday’s gossip: Caicedo, Guehi, Raphinha, Saint-Maximin, Diaby, Doucoure, Pedro, Fresneda

Chelsea are working on an improved offer of £80m plus add-ons for Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea are also considering bringing Marc Guehi back to the club, two years after selling the England defender, 23, to Crystal Palace. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester City have targeted Barcelona’s Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, as a replacement for their Al-Ahly-bound Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Newcastle are on the brink of selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahly for about £30m. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Al-Nasr have improved their proposal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, with Aston Villa having also submitted a second bid for the France winger, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Crystal Palace will place a minimum £70m valuation on 23-year-old Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who has emerged as a target for Liverpool. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for 26-year-old Brazil striker Pedro, who plays for Flamengo. (Independent)external-link

A bid of £15m could be enough for Bournemouth to beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, from Real Valladolid this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham have made an initial offer to Ajax of about £15m for Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 23. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, has said he will never play for Fulham again after they turned down two bids from Al-Hilal. (Sky Sports)external-link

Atletico Madrid have given Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, the go-ahead to complete a “dream” transfer to Barcelona. (AS – in Spanish)external-link

Atletico have contacted Paris St-Germain about the availability of Marco Verratti but are yet to make an offer for the Italy midfielder, 30. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Chelsea could complete a move for Montpellier’s Elye wahi but Atletico Madrid are also in the running for the French forward, 20. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Tottenham have joined West Ham in the race to sign Conor Gallagher this summer from Chelseawho are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £40m for the England midfielder, 23. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal are tracking Dinamo Zagreb’s 20-year-old midfielder Martin Baturina, who impressed for Croatia at the European Under-21 Championship. (Express)external-link

Villarreal are interested in signing Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 31, from Arsenal. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Real Betis are interested in West Ham’s Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals, 27, as well as Tottenham’s Argentine midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Relevo – in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham have given Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 27, permission to hold talks with Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow. (90min)external-link

Wolves are in talks to sign former England left-back Aaron Cresswell, 33, from West Ham. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Napoli and Torino are in contention to sign French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 24, from Leicester. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

