Thursday’s gossip: Lloris, Maddison, Tchouameni, Kovacic, Zieler, Osimhen

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, has an offer to play in Saudi Arabia next season and triple his current salary at Spurs. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, even if it initially means a loan deal. (90 minutes) external-link

Tottenham want to secure a replacement for former managing director Fabio Paratici before finalising plans to bring in a new manager. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City have turned their attention to Chelsea’s 29-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are poised to sign Hannover 96’s 34-year-old former Germany international Ron-Robert Zieler is a backup goalkeeper. (Image – in German) external-link

Napoli have increased their asking price for Victor Osimhen to €160m (£139m) in anticipation of a bidding war for the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Il Matino – in Italian) external-link

AC Milan’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelseahas signed a new five-year contract with the Italian club. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are ready to meet the 60m euro (£52m) release clause for Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Record – in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Inter Milan’s 25-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. (Football Insider) external-link

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 24, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Arsenal. (ESPN) external-link

Sunderland are planning to offer Jack Clarke a new contract to fend off interest from Crystal Palace and Brentford in the 22-year-old English forward. (Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona‘s 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been linked with Newcastlehas rubbished claims he is open to a move away from the Nou Camp this summer. (breaking latest news Live) external-link