Thursday’s gossip: Lloris, Maddison, Tchouameni, Kovacic, Zieler, Osimhen

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, has an offer to play in Saudi Arabia next season and triple his current salary at Spurs. (Times – subscription required)
Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, even if it initially means a loan deal. (90 minutes)
Tottenham want to secure a replacement for former managing director Fabio Paratici before finalising plans to bring in a new manager. (Mirror)
Manchester City have turned their attention to Chelsea’s 29-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are poised to sign Hannover 96’s 34-year-old former Germany international Ron-Robert Zieler is a backup goalkeeper. (Image – in German)
Napoli have increased their asking price for Victor Osimhen to €160m (£139m) in anticipation of a bidding war for the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Il Matino – in Italian)
AC Milan’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelseahas signed a new five-year contract with the Italian club. (Athletic – subscription required)
Liverpool are ready to meet the 60m euro (£52m) release clause for Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Record – in Portuguese)
Manchester United are monitoring Inter Milan’s 25-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. (Football Insider)
England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 24, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Arsenal. (ESPN)
Sunderland are planning to offer Jack Clarke a new contract to fend off interest from Crystal Palace and Brentford in the 22-year-old English forward. (Teamtalk)
Barcelona‘s 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been linked with Newcastlehas rubbished claims he is open to a move away from the Nou Camp this summer. (breaking latest news Live)