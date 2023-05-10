Home » Thursday’s gossip: Lloris, Maddison, Tchouameni, Kovacic, Zieler, Osimhen
Sports

Thursday’s gossip: Lloris, Maddison, Tchouameni, Kovacic, Zieler, Osimhen

by admin
Thursday’s gossip: Lloris, Maddison, Tchouameni, Kovacic, Zieler, Osimhen

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, has an offer to play in Saudi Arabia next season and triple his current salary at Spurs. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, even if it initially means a loan deal. (90 minutes)external-link

Tottenham want to secure a replacement for former managing director Fabio Paratici before finalising plans to bring in a new manager. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester City have turned their attention to Chelsea’s 29-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic as an alternative to England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider)external-link

Liverpool are poised to sign Hannover 96’s 34-year-old former Germany international Ron-Robert Zieler is a backup goalkeeper. (Image – in German)external-link

Napoli have increased their asking price for Victor Osimhen to €160m (£139m) in anticipation of a bidding war for the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Il Matino – in Italian)external-link

AC Milan’s 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelseahas signed a new five-year contract with the Italian club. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Liverpool are ready to meet the 60m euro (£52m) release clause for Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Record – in Portuguese)external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Inter Milan’s 25-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. (Football Insider)external-link

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 24, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Arsenal. (ESPN)external-link

See also  Toro, infections increase: the trip to Bergamo is at risk

Sunderland are planning to offer Jack Clarke a new contract to fend off interest from Crystal Palace and Brentford in the 22-year-old English forward. (Teamtalk)external-link

Barcelona‘s 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been linked with Newcastlehas rubbished claims he is open to a move away from the Nou Camp this summer. (breaking latest news Live)external-link

Express back page
Express back page

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Leao, renewal with Milan one step away. Maldini...

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent lost to Liaoning in...

Alfred Gislason – “Nice opening game against Switzerland”

Braves pitchers Max Fried, Kyle Wright expected to...

Parasport President on readmission of Russia and Belarus

Barça, to take a giant step towards the...

After the handball championship draw: DHB President Michelmann...

Prince Albert II: “Historic for French basketball and...

Dispute over television rights for the World Cup:...

Roma v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Jose Mourinho relishing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy