Tigres UANL could lose one of their key players as Lizbeth Ovalle, also known as “la Maga,” has generated strong interest from Manchester United. The Mexican forward has become a target for the English club as they look to reinforce their squad.

The potential move has sparked excitement among fans, with many considering it to be a historic moment for Mexican football. Ovalle’s skills and performance have caught the attention of Manchester United, and negotiations may be underway for her transfer.

Ovalle’s potential departure from Tigres has created a buzz in the football world, with many eagerly awaiting further developments. The 24-year-old has been a standout player for Tigres and her absence would undoubtedly be felt.

As the news continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Ovalle will make the move to Manchester United. For now, all eyes are on the potential transfer and how it could impact both Tigres and the Liga MX Femenil.

The possibility of Ovalle joining Manchester United has also drawn widespread attention from various media outlets, with her potential departure from Tigres making headlines. The football community eagerly awaits official confirmation and further details on this developing story.

For now, supporters can stay updated on the latest developments regarding Ovalle’s potential move to Manchester United as the story continues to unfold.

