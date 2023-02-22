Original title: Today’s football recommendation Rotherham VS Sunderland + Blackburn VS Blackpool

Tuesday 001 Championship Rotherham VS Sunderland

This game: In the past 10 matches, Rotherham has only achieved 1 win, 3 draws and 6 losses against Sunderland. In the first match this season, Sunderland scored 3-0 at home. The score was won. Judging from the recent performance of the two teams, Sunderland has the ability to beat the sluggish Rotherham away.

Recommended: Negative

Score reference: 0:2 1:2

Tuesday 004 Championship Blackburn VS Blackpool

Blackburn is a team with a long history in the history of the British Championship, but in recent years it has only been hovering in the ranks of the British Championship. The performance at the beginning of this season is very satisfactory, and it has even been ranked in the top three of the league. However, the recent state The decline has been obvious. Currently ranked seventh in the league with 15 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses, it has become farther and farther away from the direct promotion zone. At present, it does not even enter the promotion play-off zone. Blackburn’s recent state is very bad. In the past 6 games, it has only won 1 victory, and only scored 4 goals during the period. The offensive ability was very poor. It was not until the last game that they won Swansea, so as to avoid the points being further thrown away.

Blackpool still hasn't improved much this season, and their state is very sluggish. They currently rank 23rd in the league with 7 wins, 10 draws, 15 losses and 31 points. The probability of being relegated to League One this season is very high. The team's recent state is average, with 2 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in the last 10 games in all competitions; moreover, Blackpool has only 1 win in the last 10 league rounds, and their ability to grab points is poor. 15 goals conceded. This game: In the past 10 matches, Blackburn has a clear advantage in the face of Blackpool with 6 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. In the first match this season, Blackburn beat their opponent 1-0 away. Judging from the recent performance of the two teams, Blackburn has performed better. This time against Blackpool at home, Blackburn has a greater chance of winning. Recommendation: win Score reference: 2:0 1:0

