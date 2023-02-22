Thermaltake announced the official launch of the Pacific TF3, a water-cooled dashboard. Thermaltake demonstrated this water cooling system dashboard at CES 2023 at the beginning of last month. At that time, it also showed Pacific W8 CPU full copper water cooling head and Pacific W9 CPU transparent water cooling head, Pacific MX2 Ultra CPU water cooling head, and Pacific CLM360 Ultra water cooling kit.



According to TechPowerup, the overall size of the Pacific TF3 is 120 mm x 120 mm x 25 mm, which is the same size as a general case fan, providing great flexibility. It fits over any standard 120mm fan inside a case, such as a case with a glass front, and connects to the water cooling circuit.

Pacific TF3 is a 3-in-1 system monitoring dashboard that allows users to monitor the liquid pressure, liquid temperature and chassis ambient temperature of the water cooling system at the same time. Thermaltake is inspired by the design of mechanical watches, and uses the pointer display on the dashboard to make the data results clear at a glance. Through linkage with Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS 2.0 software, players can also view the data on the computer and adjust the color of the pointer area on the dashboard. The detection range of liquid temperature is from 0°C to 99°C (32°F – 210°F), and an alarm will be issued if there is any abnormal temperature or pressure.



Thermaltake has not yet provided the price of Pacific TF3, as well as the specific time to market.

source