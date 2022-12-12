Interviewed by Milan Tv,Fikayo Tomori has released statements on the break straight from the Dubai retreat. These are his words: “I did a bit of vacation, a bit of work, a bit of relaxation. When the season is like this, we can’t do anything but we have to be ready for next year’s matches. Personally, I don’t see “I’m looking forward to playing the first game and restarting the season. Today we got Bennacer and Bakayoko back and other players from the World Cup. We’re ready and excited.” Ziyech, the great World Cup takes him away from the Rossoneri