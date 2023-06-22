Tonali from Milan to Newcastle, 80 million deal – Football

The negotiation for the passage of Sandro Tonali from Milan to Newcastle is in the pipeline: the 23-year-old AC Milan midfielder is ready to land in the Premier League for a figure close to 80 million euros. A 6-year contract worth 8 million euros plus bonuses is ready for Tonali.

Agents in Milan, then in Romania for signing

Sandro Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, left the hotel where he met with Newcastle emissaries to discuss the Rossoneri midfielder’s move to the Premier League. After the meeting, Riso was evasive about the state of the negotiation, indirectly confirming the “operation” with a joke. Riso and the Newcastle agents would now be expected in Romania, where Tonali will play tonight in the Under-21 national team in the match against France, for the category European Championships. The signing for Tonali’s move to Newcastle will take place there.

The post of Maldini’s wife

“Not all evils come to harm” is the translation of the sentence published in Spanish and chosen by Adriana Fossa, Paolo Maldini’s wife, to accompany the images of the former Rossoneri technical director, whose break with Milan has not yet ceased to make noise. The timing of the publication on social media, by the wife of the former captain and flag of the club, was read by the fans as a reference to the club’s choices, in these hours in which on the web many live the hot stages with bitterness of the outgoing negotiation of Sandro Tonali, very close to Newcastle.

