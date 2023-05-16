Tonight the NBA Draft 2023 Lottery on Sky, the odds

The teams eligible for the Lottery Draft are the 14 teams that did not qualify for the NBA playoffs. The final odds were determined on April 17, after ties were broken between teams with identical regular season records.

RECORD TEAM WINS PERCENTAGE LOTTERY PROBABILITY

Detroit 17-65 .207 14.0%

Houston 22-60 .268 14.0%

San Antonio 22-60 .268 14.0%

Charlotte 27-55 .329 12.5%

Portland 33-49 .402 10.5%

Orlando 34-48 .415 9.0%

Indiana 35-47 .427 6.8%

Washington 35-47 .427 6.7%

Utah 37-45 .451 4.5%

Dallas1 38-44 .463 3.0%

Chicago2 40-42 .488 1.8%

Oklahoma City 40-42 .488 1.7%

Toronto 41-41 .500 1.0%

New Orleans 42-40 .512 0.5%