They found a missing plane after 16 days

After more than 370 hours of searching, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics announced that yesterday, Monday, May 15, 2023, the Cessna 206 aircraft, registration HK 2803, which had been reported missing last year, was found. Monday, May 1, while traveling between Araracuara and San José del Guaviare.

“According to the information provided by the Unified Command Post, one of the seven occupants was found lifeless inside the aircraft. The other six occupants, including four minors, were not found inside the aircraft or in its surroundings,” the Civil Aeronautics statement details.

The crashed plane was located in the village of Palma Rosa, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Solano, in the department of Caquetá.

At this time, special forces units of the Military Forces, the Colombian Air Force, the Aerocivil SAR Search and Rescue Service, the Civil Defense, the National Fire Department, the Colombian Red Cross and members of the National Organization of The Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC) are carrying out search and tracking work to find the rest of the occupants.

The President of the Republic, together with the Civil Aeronautics, the Military Forces and all the organizations and entities involved in the search and rescue, maintain the hope of finding the other six occupants alive. Therefore, the president ordered to deploy all the necessary resources to achieve its location.

Faced with this difficult situation, the National Government shows its solidarity with the families and relatives of the occupants of the aircraft, as well as with the indigenous communities and the company Avianline Charter’s.

The National Government and the Civil Aeronautics will take the necessary steps to guarantee permanent accompaniment and information to the families of the victims.

“From now on, a team of experts from the Civil Aeronautics Accident Investigation Directorate (DIACC) undertook the investigations to determine the causes of the accident,” said the Aerocivil statement.

Finally, the Civil Aeronautics thanked the SAR Search and Rescue Service team, the elite team of the Military Forces, the Colombian Air Force, the National Center for the Recovery of People, the National Fire Department, Civil Defense, the Cross Red Colombiana and the National Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC) for their tireless work during these more than 16 days of air, land and river search.