This year, 7041 people passed the public servants' grade 9 public recruitment… Average age 29.7

This year, 7041 people passed the public servants’ grade 9 public recruitment… Average age 29.7

(Newsis)

This year, the average age of those who passed the written test for public officials in the 9th grade open competitive recruitment was 29.7 years old, a slight increase from 29.3 years old last year. In addition, the percentage of female successful applicants out of the total successful applicants was 47.3%, down from 51.2% last year.

On the 16th, the Ministry of Personnel Innovation announced 7041 successful candidates for the ‘2023 National Public Service Level 9 Open Competitive Recruitment Written Exam’ through the Cyber ​​National Examination Center.

According to the Ministry of Personnel Innovation, 6,168 administrative workers and 837 technical workers passed the written test on the 8th of last month. Among them, 168 people passed the written test in the disabled category recruitment, which selects 290 people, and 196 people in the low-income class category recruitment, which selects 151 people.

This year, 3,332 female candidates accounted for 47.3% of the total, and the average age of successful applicants was 29.7 years old. By age group, 60.5% (4257 people) were 20-29 years old, 32.1% (2263 people) 30-39 years old, and 6.3% (443 people) 40-49 years old. In addition, 1.0% (71 people) were over 50 years old and 0.1% (7 people) were 18-19 years old.

By applying the gender equality employment target system (a system in which applicants of that gender are additionally accepted when the number of successful applicants of one gender is less than 30% of the expected number of applicants), 14 areas including the National Police Agency, employment and labor, education administration, customs, prosecution, general machinery, electricity, etc. A total of 97 additional students, including 76 males and 21 females, passed the recruitment unit.

Interviews for those who have passed the written test will be held from June 14th to 19th. The interview waiver registration will be held on May 17th and 18th.

