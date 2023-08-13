Home » Tony Parker inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame
Sports

Tony Parker inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame

by admin
Tony Parker inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame

Four years after retiring, Tony Parker is experiencing a new consecration: that of integrating the Hall of Fame of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was officially inducted there this Saturday, August 12 (on the night of Saturday to Sunday in France), during a ceremony in Springfield (Massachusetts). No Frenchman before him had received this honor.

Tony Parker was a four-time NBA champion, with the San Antonio Texas franchise, six-time All-Star and the best player in the 2007 NBA Finals. After spending seventeen years with the San Antonio Spurs (from 2001 to 2018), he ended his NBA career in Charlotte in 2019.

“It was an incredible journeysaid the basketball player. I would never have thought that someone like me could experience such an adventure. To all the kids watching, keep dreaming big! »

Tony Parker thanked his family and paid tribute to Gregg Popovich, his emblematic coach during his seventeen seasons in Texas, himself inducted into the Hall of Fame in the evening.

The world

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  Manzanese in chaos, now he retracts himself

You may also like

Kepa will be loaned by Chelsea to Real...

Colombian National Team Faces Decisive Showdown with Powerful...

Hanácí celebrates three points, Sklář lost for the...

Eder Militao: Real Madrid defender faces months out...

Taishan Dominates with 4-0 Victory over Cangzhou in...

Cycling World Cup: Schweinberger also shines in road...

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Emerson Royal earns Spurs...

Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I...

Beijing Guoan Secures Victory with 1-0 Away Win...

French hat-trick in BMX Race, Romain Mahieu in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy