Tony Parker inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame

Four years after retiring, Tony Parker is experiencing a new consecration: that of integrating the Hall of Fame of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was officially inducted there this Saturday, August 12 (on the night of Saturday to Sunday in France), during a ceremony in Springfield (Massachusetts). No Frenchman before him had received this honor.

Tony Parker was a four-time NBA champion, with the San Antonio Texas franchise, six-time All-Star and the best player in the 2007 NBA Finals. After spending seventeen years with the San Antonio Spurs (from 2001 to 2018), he ended his NBA career in Charlotte in 2019.

“It was an incredible journeysaid the basketball player. I would never have thought that someone like me could experience such an adventure. To all the kids watching, keep dreaming big! »

Tony Parker thanked his family and paid tribute to Gregg Popovich, his emblematic coach during his seventeen seasons in Texas, himself inducted into the Hall of Fame in the evening.

The world

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

