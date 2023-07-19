Top 25 players at Women’s World Cup: Sam Kerr

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year’s tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Sam Kerr

Rank: 2

Country: Australia

Club: Chelsea FC

Position: Striker

Age: 29

Sam Kerr, the Australia and Chelsea captain, is a two-time Ballon d’Or finalist and will be looking to lead her country to glory as co-hosts.

There is no greater entertainer in the women’s game than Kerr. Known for ability to stretch the opposition with movement in behind, long with her instincts and finishing ability inside the 18-yard box, Kerr has a real shot to bring home the Golden Boot this summer.

The question is: Can Kerr handle the pressure of being a host nation and lead her country to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World cup title? We’re about to find out.

Australia’s Sam Kerr: No. 2 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

