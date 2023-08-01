Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Veteran Shortstop Paul DeJong from Cardinals in Exchange for Matt Svanson

Title: Blue Jays Acquire Veteran Shortstop Paul DeJong in Trade with Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a trade agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals, securing the services of veteran shortstop Paul DeJong in exchange for right-hander Matt Svanson. The deal was finalized on Tuesday.

At 30 years old, DeJong brings a wealth of experience to the Blue Jays’ roster. He has showcased his skills throughout the years, earning an All-Star selection in the past. However, this season has been a challenge for him offensively, as he has batted .233 with a .297 on-base percentage while hitting 13 home runs in 81 games.

Despite his offensive struggles, DeJong has proven his worth on the defensive end. In 2023, he has showcased exceptional skills, ranking in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average. This defensive prowess should bolster the Blue Jays’ infield as they seek to push for a playoff spot.

The acquisition of DeJong by Toronto may have been motivated by a recent injury suffered by their star shortstop, Bo Bichette, during Monday night’s game. The Blue Jays are undoubtedly eager to address the gap left by Bichette’s absence and ensure the continuity of their strong infield defense.

DeJong’s contract includes club options for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The options are valued at $12.5 million and $15 million, respectively, highlighting the Blue Jays’ commitment to bolstering their roster for the future.

With the addition of DeJong, the Blue Jays hope to solidify their infield and maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly challenging season. Fans and analysts alike will be closely watching how this trade pans out and how DeJong’s contributions will impact the team’s overall performance.

As the Blue Jays continue their quest for a playoff berth, the acquisition of Paul DeJong signifies the team’s determination to actively address their roster needs and strive for success in the long run.