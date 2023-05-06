Home » Toronto Raptors, Charles Lee of the Bucks interviewed
Toronto Raptors, Charles Lee of the Bucks interviewed

Toronto Raptors, Charles Lee of the Bucks interviewed

While the Milwaukee Bucks are changing at home, assistant Charles Lee was interviewed by the Toronto Raptors for the role of head coach.

Lee is also in the running for the Detroit Pistons bench with former Pelicans Jarron Collins and UConn coach Kevin Ollie.

