They detain a soldier who allegedly killed a colleague in Bogotá

The authorities arrested this Friday in the municipality of La Calera to a soldier who shot a comrade, who later died, in the North Canton of the country’s capital, military sources reported.

“In development of the search actions carried out by this Brigade, soldier Yan Carlos Ocasal Bonilla was located and apprehended in the last few hours in the municipality of La Calera,” the Army’s Thirteenth Brigade said in a statement.

He added that the uniformed man is the “presumed attacker of soldier Julio César Aguirre, who unfortunately died yesterday in events that are the subject of investigation.”

“Soldier Ocasal Bonilla was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities that are carrying out the investigation process for the sake of clarify the circumstances of time, manner and place in which the events occurred“, detailed the institution.

The Army reported on Thursday that Aguirre died “as a result of injuries caused by one of his colleagues in events that are the subject of investigation.”

The Commander of the Thirteenth Brigade initially reported that at the facilities in the North Canton a soldier who was doing security work was “injured by the impact of a firearm, apparently caused by one of his companions.”

The wounded soldier was taken to a care center where hours later he died from his wound.

