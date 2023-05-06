The number of victims in Alausí rises to 52 after the recovery of a body





The number of deaths from the great avalanche that occurred at the end of March in Alausí rose to 52, as reported this Friday, May 3, 2023, by the State Attorney General’s Office, after the rescue teams managed to recover a new corpse.

The last victim to be found in the area affected by the landslide was identified as Wilmer C., which brought the number of deaths from this tragedy to over fifty.

Under the remains of the landslide, which covered an area of ​​24.3 hectares, there are still at least 36 more people to be recovered, according to the latest emergency report published by the General Secretariat for Risks.

The landslide buried at least 57 houses and other public spaces such as the municipal soccer stadium.