Home » The number of victims in Alausí rises to 52 after the recovery of a body
News

The number of victims in Alausí rises to 52 after the recovery of a body

by admin
The number of victims in Alausí rises to 52 after the recovery of a body

The number of bodies recovered in Alausí rose to 52, after a new discovery made this Friday, May 5, 2023. Prosecutor’s Office photo


The number of deaths from the great avalanche that occurred at the end of March in Alausí rose to 52, as reported this Friday, May 3, 2023, by the State Attorney General’s Office, after the rescue teams managed to recover a new corpse.

The last victim to be found in the area affected by the landslide was identified as Wilmer C., which brought the number of deaths from this tragedy to over fifty.

Under the remains of the landslide, which covered an area of ​​24.3 hectares, there are still at least 36 more people to be recovered, according to the latest emergency report published by the General Secretariat for Risks.

The landslide buried at least 57 houses and other public spaces such as the municipal soccer stadium.

previous articleDT Félix Sánchez assures that in Ecuadorian football “there is a lot of potential”

See also  Latvia bans various public events on May 9, when Victory Day is celebrated

You may also like

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm...

The coronation of Charles III. – this is...

United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of Carlos...

Felipe Peláez makes history as the first vallenato...

Drought and Heat – Wildfires and Floods in...

Christian Guevara questions the IACHR for maintaining a...

Casanareño congressmen managed to include projects in the...

Qiqihar Barbecue is a city card on the...

In the Graichen case, it was decided to...

They detain a soldier who allegedly killed a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy