2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their way back… Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out!

Oaks & Jabs have found their way back. After 2 months there’s plenty to talk about and plenty of new tracks to play. Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out.
Those Were The Days (Newselph Remix) by K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. BREIS
Hopefully by Sareem Poems & Madi
Transparency by JoshJoes ft. Holy Gabbana, Young C & Tanikka Charrae
Alabaster Jar by Uzuhan, Jonathan Ogden & Cole McSween
God Energy by Monster Tarver ft. Francois
Long Gone by 678NATH
The Diss. By Revive The Youth
Conversations With God by Phathom ft. Ashlee Keyton, Azeekah Young C
Execution by Tunnel Rats
Up by Zero & Dae
Who Do I Fear? by Zero & Dae
Walking In Darkness by Zero & Dae
Beacon Of My Life by Revive The Youth
Good by Ozay Moore
Thy Wayz by Ryland Junior, Jonnie 3:16 & Knick Knack
