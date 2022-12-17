Home » 2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their way back… Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out!
2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their way back… Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out!

2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their way back… Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out!

Show notes

Oaks & Jabs have found their way back. After 2 months there’s plenty to talk about and plenty of new tracks to play. Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out.

Playlist:
Those Were The Days (Newselph Remix) by K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. BREIS
Hopefully by Sareem Poems & Madi
Transparency by JoshJoes ft. Holy Gabbana, Young C & Tanikka Charrae
Alabaster Jar by Uzuhan, Jonathan Ogden & Cole McSween
God Energy by Monster Tarver ft. Francois
Long Gone by 678NATH
The Diss. By Revive The Youth
Conversations With God by Phathom ft. Ashlee Keyton, Azeekah Young C
Execution by Tunnel Rats
Up by Zero & Dae
Who Do I Fear? by Zero & Dae
Walking In Darkness by Zero & Dae
Beacon Of My Life by Revive The Youth
Good by Ozay Moore
Thy Wayz by Ryland Junior, Jonnie 3:16 & Knick Knack

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/829

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Jabs

