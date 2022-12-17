2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their way back… Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out!

Oaks & Jabs have found their way back. After 2 months there’s plenty to talk about and plenty of new tracks to play. Their last one for 2022 so Jabs might even get a bit reflective. Look out.

Playlist:

Those Were The Days (Newselph Remix) by K.I.N.E.T.I.K. ft. BREIS

Hopefully by Sareem Poems & Madi

Transparency by JoshJoes ft. Holy Gabbana, Young C & Tanikka Charrae

Alabaster Jar by Uzuhan, Jonathan Ogden & Cole McSween

God Energy by Monster Tarver ft. Francois

Long Gone by 678NATH

The Diss. By Revive The Youth

Conversations With God by Phathom ft. Ashlee Keyton, Azeekah Young C

Execution by Tunnel Rats

Up by Zero & Dae

Who Do I Fear? by Zero & Dae

Walking In Darkness by Zero & Dae

Beacon Of My Life by Revive The Youth

Good by Ozay Moore

Thy Wayz by Ryland Junior, Jonnie 3:16 & Knick Knack

