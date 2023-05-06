Award at the Cooperation Prize 2023: Pharmacies choose NOVENTI as the best …

NOVENTI Health SE

Munich (ots)

As part of the cooperation summit of the BVDAK (Federal Association of German Pharmacy Cooperations), NOVENTI received the award in the category “Best Billing Center” for the fourth time in a row.

NOVENTI again receives the coveted gold medal in the category “Best Billing Center”. The renowned honor of this year’s “Coop Study” was awarded at the cooperation summit of the BVDAK (Federal Association of German Pharmacy Cooperations e. V.), which took place this week, on May 3rd and 4th, 2023 in Munich. The Coop Study has been carried out annually since 2012 and is based on the results of a survey of around 500 pharmacists from January to March of this year.

“Accounting at Noventi has always been safe, is safe and will remain safe!”

“The award is a strong signal for NOVENTI and is of particular importance to us. It is our customers who give us this award and thus confirm our most important concern, the pharmacists as a strong and reliable partner in their everyday work to stand”, says NOVENTI board member Mark Böhm and adds: “At the beginning of the year we announced a realignment and focus on our core business, billing, merchandise management and industry software. The survey for this award is in the period that NOVENTI is through characterized by many changes. Therefore, the award is also a confirmation for us that we have taken the right path by focusing on our core business and it is a great appreciation for our colleagues who do their best every day to serve our customers and to be there for customers.”

Petra Terhardt, Managing Director Sales at NOVENTI, says: “We are very pleased that our customers have again voted us first place. This shows that as a strong partner in billing and as a pharmacy-owned company, we at NOVENTI are a guarantee for reliable and secure billing – and has been for over 120 years. We would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in us. Billing at Noventi has always been secure, is secure and will remain secure!”

Apothekenkooperationsstudie “Coop Study 2023”

The aim of the independent pharmacy cooperation study “Coop Study 2023” is to obtain an up-to-date and reliable picture of the cooperation market from the perspective of pharmacists. The study was also carried out this year by the German Pharmacy Portal (DAP) together with IQVIA. The evaluation is based on the completed questionnaires of around 500 pharmacy managers and branch managers who are currently members of a pharmacy cooperation. Based on the survey results, the best cooperations in various categories as well as the best cooperation partners from the most important areas involved were selected.

About NOVENTI

NOVENTI is the leading provider of software, financial services and digital platforms in the German healthcare market. With its services and products in the areas of billing, merchandise management and industry software, NOVENTI supports all healthcare providers with professionalism and expertise. These include pharmacies, medical practices, physiotherapy, medical supply stores and nursing services as well as their customers and patients. NOVENTI accompanies its customers in digital transformation processes such as the ePrescription, offers hybrid solutions and connects both the service providers in the healthcare market and the people with each other in order to ensure the future viability of the service providers. Founded in 1900 to represent the interests of a group of Munich pharmacies, today’s FSA, the Munich-based company today employs around 2,000 people and achieves a billing turnover of 30 billion euros.

Board of Directors: Mark Böhm I Frank Steimel

Additional Information: www.noventi.de | NOVENTI – So that health has a future.

Original content from: NOVENTI Health SE, transmitted by news aktuell