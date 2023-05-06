Home » Messi apologized to PSG Sports
Messi apologized to PSG Sports

An unpleasant end to the cooperation between Messi and Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain fined Lionel Messi because he traveled without permission on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the Argentinian announced on Instagram about it.

On Thursday, he posted a message of apology on the popular social network:

“I thought we would have a day off after the game, as always. I organized this trip and I couldn’t cancel. I apologize to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” said the Argentinian in an extremely serious tone in both his shirt and suit .

Messi went on a trip a day after the defeat against Lorient (1:3) last weekend, after which coach Christophe Galtier gathered the team for a “punishment” training session – but Leo was not there. After all, it is quite possible that the Argentinian will never play for the Parisians again, because his contract expires in the summer and there are more and more rumors that he will return to Barcelona, ​​the club where he “walked” in football and became, for many, the greatest footballer in history.

The media subsequently announced that the coaching staff gave clear instructions to the team before the match – if PSŽ wins Lorien, they will have Monday and Tuesday off, and if they fail, they will only have Tuesday off.

After a 1:3 defeat and one of the worst performances of the season, the Qatari owners suspended a player for the first time since they took over the club in 2011 – and they showed their “muscles” on the best player to ever play for the team.

In this way, Messi’s negligible episode in PSG, in which he played 71 games in two seasons, scored 31 goals, set up 34 and won the French championship title last year, is coming to an inglorious end.

In the Champions League, he was eliminated in the round of 16 both times with the team – last season in a double-header against Real Madrid, and this season in a double-header against Bayern. It is certain that both he and the club wanted more when he arrived at the “Park of Princes” the summer before last after a shocking parting with Barcelona, ​​the only club he had played for until then.

