Verstappen in front of Sainz. Leclerc third crashes – breaking latest news

In the USA, the fast-paced Ferrari qualifies less in the race. Perez fourth to precede Alonso

After the first free practice under the banner of the Mercedes, the latter draw a more representative picture of the Miami GP but still unclear. As in Baku a few days ago, Ferrari sets off in pursuit of Red Bull. On a completely different track, we’re still in the study phase – the overall balance is missing – but still another red bike compared to the one of the first three races of the season. In qualifying on Saturday he can fight for the front row, even if Verstappen’s pace (especially in the race) appears irresistible: the Dutchman’s first time ahead of Sainz and Leclerc, the Spaniard was separated by almost four tenths. Max got off to a very strong start while teammate Perez – winner in Azerbaijan – struggled.

Leclerc to wall

The American circuit full of pitfalls and the new slippery asphalt: Charles ended up against the barriers while he was testing the race simulations, damaging the front: nose and suspensions. He lost the rear at the exit of turn 8, an exit that highlights the difficulties of setting up, of finding an effective compromise between speed on the straight and downforce. Nothing alarming, even in Azerbaijan he had had a similar accident but then took the mini-pole.

Promoted updates

The new fund brought to Florida has given positive responses, the first of a series of developments arriving between the USA and Barcelona. They should extract the hidden potential of the car, the goal being to gradually get closer to Red Bull and outdistance Aston Martin. Changes on Sainz’s Red: new control unit and new battery pack, we are at the second unit. Penalties will start from the next one. After the disappointing weekend in Baku, the Spaniard got off on the right foot in Miami.

Horner blocks the technicians

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has given his version of the Mekies affair. The sporting director of Ferrari, announced as the future team principal of the AlphaTauri but without the agreement with the Prancing Horse on the timing of the changeover. At the heart of the game would be an exchange on coaching personnel ready to move from England to Italy. Not according to Horner, who closes the door to the passage of big names in the aerodynamics department, and not only: There is no movement at a medium-high level, none of our more experienced staff will go to Maranello. This doesn’t mean that Ferrari hasn’t tried to deal with important figures.