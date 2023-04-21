Crude Operation – Naibaat

The truth is that I got interested in Kache operation when I saw the news that IG Punjab Usman Anwar was leading this operation himself, not only he was attacked but also a jawan was injured in this operation. Eleven thousand policemen have been sent to South Punjab. The first question is, what is Kacha and why are robbers there? The uniqueness of Kacha region is that it is located at the junction of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan. This is the vast plain area where the river Indus reaches with its fastest waves, then its path becomes very wide, up to twenty-five kilometers in some places. Many islands form in between, many islands several kilometers long and wide, the area is very fertile but also marshy. There are many ambiguities regarding the crude operation, the first being that operations have been done here several times in the last twenty years. It also includes the five-six-year-old Chhotu gang operation, in which the Pakistan Army also joined at the request of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, helicopters were used, and then Ghulam Rasool alias Chhotu’s gang surrendered, but the operation did not take place. The area then becomes a no-go area. PPP MPA Mumtaz Chang, who belongs to the Kucha area and has been raising his voice on every platform for peace in his area, Barmla says that in the last four years, where there has been destruction everywhere, the Kucha areas are Dako Raj was established in me too. They are not very satisfied with the operation so far and want the removal of the police officers who have ties with the Kutch dacoits, as they are accomplices of the dacoits, they buy large lands and properties in Kutch. have been and along with them the lists of these political people are also available with the sensitive institutions who are the patrons and facilitators of the Judakus.

Now these facilitators are a separate and bigger problem because the dacoits are in the slums and who knows how much money they have in Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Rajanpur, Ghotki, Bahawalpur and other cities. These facilitators not only provide information, but people are led to the robbers through ‘honey traps’ like boys are attracted to girls and many people are lured into business. Another interesting question is raised as to why this operation takes place every time during the wheat harvesting season. I asked Member of National Assembly and former Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and his answer was that I can only tell what I heard because this is not my area and what I have heard is that robbers on one side and police on the other side are in this fertile area. The wheat of the area arrives to be picked, but he was kind enough to let me talk to Sardar Riaz Mazari, the son of Mir Balkh Sher Mazari and a member of the National Assembly. Sardar Sahib also expressed dissatisfaction with the operation and said that innocent people are being harassed, but on the other hand, he dismissed the wheat story as false and said that when water comes in the Indus River, everywhere. Water is only water, so the operation cannot be done and on the other hand, when there is a flood, it is higher and bigger than inside Punjab. Who is hiding in it and where, it cannot be found, so this is the season and month for the operation. are correct

Prince Sultan is the Additional IG (Operations) of Punjab and he has been there for several days during the Kache operation and has come to see everything closely. He excuses himself from answering political questions like when I asked him that if you could not reach a house in a paved area with full force, then how will you reach robbers in a rough area. So we agreed. That he will not give any answer to this question but he says that we should not discourage the thousands of officers and youths who have reached there only to establish peace despite the month of Ramadan. He dismisses the wheat story as just a story and says we should verify the reports. He refutes the statement that no big bandits were arrested or any famous gang members were killed in these twelve days, but he says that the operation is still in its early stages and there is no date for its end. Can’t give On the demand that the army should carry out this operation, they say that they have the full support of all national and sensitive institutions including the army, but the Punjab Police is fully capable of carrying out this operation.

Punjab IG Operations is an interesting personality, poetic and philosophical, he was making a statement that thieves and police are in competition with each other and it is a record of history that always the thief loses. They say that both the thieves and the police follow each other and if the police do not go after the thieves to the forests and deserts, then the thieves will come to the towns and cities, so it is important that the police conduct a sting operation. They say that Kacha area is at the junction of four provinces and it is not only a haven for dacoits but it has also become a center for religious terrorists, anti-nationals and separatists. Intelligence information where the messages of terrorist religious and provincial groups are generated from here, so it is no longer possible to ignore the raw area, so now this operation is not only against robbers who have kidnapped for ransom. The incidents of murder have created confusion in the area, but it is necessary for the security of the entire country and the protection of the nation. I do not mention the names of these organizations on the record, but everyone knows about them, which have drunk the blood of eighty thousand of our people.

I want all of us to salute the police officers and men who are fighting the bandits to give us peace. Give them your unconditional support and strength of love but at the same time I also say that law and order is not only the responsibility of the police, it is the responsibility of the entire state, the entire society and all the people. The police will come back after shooting and arresting the robbers, but it is important that they do not give children to the robbers and for that it is more important not to let the raw area remain raw. Paved roads should be built, schools and hospitals should be built there. Employment opportunities should be provided. The children of these people should be educated and educated and given a dream of a good future so that they will not replace the robbers who are killed today. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi can take revolutionary orders and steps in this regard.