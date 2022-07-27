Rome, July 27, 2022 – The separation between Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi is enriched with a new chapter. The weekly still writes it Chiwhich throws new fuel on the fire after posting photos of the former Roma captain below Noemi Bocchi’s house, the woman who would steal his heart. According to the magazine, Ilary would have discovered her husband’s relationship when he learned that his youngest daughter, Isabel, he had “two new friends with whom he played in the afternoon”, that is the children of the floral designer with a passion for padel. At this point, since er Pupone neagava, the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi decided to hire a private detective who – he always writes Chi – it would have provided confirmation that Totti was actually taking “his daughter with him to the building where his blonde lady lived. A way, too, to deflect any suspicion”. In short, at the publication of the photos, the showgirl already knew everything.

Who also reports many rumors “they see the Captain surrounded by temptationscapable of resisting anything but those “. The proof – the magazine continues – would be the choice of Totti to take over the management of his social networks, previously in the hands of his wife’s sister:” in the direct section of Instagram in fact arrived the classic messages of the admirers, but some of these betrayed a certain familiarity “.

So far the former Giallorossi captain has entrenched himself behind the most absolute silence. After the rumors that he was already engaged in a cohabitation, his new flame, certainly now Totti is in his 25-room house in Eur together with his son Cristian, who resumed training with the Roma Under 18s. Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate of a possible transfer of Ilary Blasi to Milan, even if the crux of where the couple’s children would go to live remains.