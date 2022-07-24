Rocamadour, July 23, 2022 – La Jumbo Visma she is not satisfied and she is stocking up on satisfactions even in stage 20 of Tour de France 2022the one he gives to Wout Van Aert victory in the time trial ea Jonas Vingegaard the certainty of showing up at the final catwalk of Paris wearing the yellow jersey. Instead, the fasting of satisfactions continues for theItalia: Mattia Cattaneo and especially Filippo Ganna the Azzurri fans deceive before the most anticipated phenomena take to the streets, including Tadej Pogacar which this time, unlike the 2020, fails to overturn the general classification at the penultimate breath. To finally bring down the curtain on Tour only the stage 21the Paris La Defense Arena-Paris Champs-Élysées: 115,6 km con only one GPMamong other things of the fourth category, just to file the practice before starting the celebrations for all the runners who will be able to finish such a hard race.

As expected, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) leaps quickly thanks to a time of 48’41”: behind him, with a delay of 43”a very good one is placed momentarily Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team). The blue domination is first interrupted by Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and then above all from Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who leaps to the lead with an excellent 47’59”. The spotlight then shifts to the men fighting for the very high positions of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) starts very strong and immediately does better than Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the first intermediate for 7”. The gap even goes up to 20” in the second intermediate ea 22” in the third. Then a skid downhill scares the yellow jersey, which gets up and calmly arrives at a finish line that once again makes the team happy. Jumbo Visma: a Van Aert the stage ea Vingegaardwaiting for the catwalk of Parishands on Tour de France.

Order of arrival stage 20 Tour de France 2022

1) Wout Van Aert (TJV) in 47’59”

2) Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) +18”

3) Tadej Pogacar (UAD) +27”

4) Geraint Thomas (IGD) +32”

5) Filippo Ganna (IGD) +4

6) Bauke Mollema (TFS) +1’22”

7) Mattia Cattaneo (QST) + 1’25 ”

8) Fred Wright (TBV) +1’32”

9) Maximilian Schachmann (BOH) +1’37”

10) Jan Traknik (TBV) +1’48”

Tour de France 2022 general classification

1) Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) in 76h33’57”

2) Tadej Pogacar (UAD) +3’34”

3) Geraint Thomas (IGD) +8’13”

4) David Gaudu (GFC) +13’56”

5) Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +16’37”

6) Nairo Quintana (ARK) +17’24”

7) Romain Bardet (DSM) +19’02”

8) Louis Meintjes (IWG) +19’12”

9) Alexey Lutsenko (AST) +23’47”

10) Adam Yates (IGD) +25’43”

