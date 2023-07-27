Tour de France Femmes: “It’s unbelievable” – Bauernfeind wins fifth stage of the women’s tour

Sports Tour de France Women

“It’s unbelievable” – Bauernfeind wins fifth stage of the women’s tour

As of: 6:24 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Successful in France: Ricarda Bauernfeind (front)

Source: dpa

After the success of Liane Lippert, a German cyclist can once again celebrate a day’s victory in the Tour de France Femmes: Ricarda Bauernfeind wins the fifth stage – and afterwards hardly finds words for the greatest success of her career.

The German cyclist Ricarda Bauernfeind celebrated her greatest career success to date at the Tour de France Femmes. The 23-year-old climbing specialist surprisingly won the fifth stage over 126.1 kilometers to Albi on Thursday and ensured the second day’s victory of a German at this year’s Tour of France. The native of Ingolstadt won with a lead of 22 seconds in front of the Swiss Marlen Reusser and Liane Lippert.

“I can not believe it. It’s unbelievable,” said Bauernfeind to the TV station Eurosport and praised the support from her team. Bauernfeind launched an attack 36 kilometers from the finish and took the lead with a lead of a minute and a half. Although the gap was reduced to 25 seconds two kilometers before the end, Bauernfeind crossed the finish line confidently as a soloist.

Lotte Kopecky in yellow

German road cycling champion Lippert, who won stage two on Monday, stayed in eighth place overall, one place ahead of Bauernfeind. Lotte Kopecky from Belgium keeps the yellow jersey with a lead of 49 seconds. Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes, who won stage three, had to abandon the tour due to stomach problems before the start on Thursday.

Best chances for overall victory: Lotte Kopecky

What: AFP

The second edition of the women’s cycle tour over eight stages ends next Sunday with an individual time trial in Pau. On Friday there is a mostly flat 122.1 kilometers between Albi and Blagnac. The highlight is the mountain finish on the Tourmalet on Saturday.

