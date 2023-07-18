Tour de France: Leader Vingegaard unleashed in time trial

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard put on a furious performance at the Tour de France on Tuesday and clearly won the time trial. The Danish defending champion and overall leader won in 32:36 minutes, beating his direct rival for overall victory, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, by 1:38 minutes. Felix Gall, who finished 13th on the day, also did an excellent job. made it back into the top ten overall.



18.07.2023 17.49

Vingegaard thus increased the gap to the Slovenians to 1:48 minutes in the overall standings. The 26-year-old has held the yellow jersey since the sixth stage.

On Wednesday, the king’s stage to the Col de la Loze is on the agenda. The 17th stage, which has 5,000 meters of altitude difference, could lead to a preliminary decision in the duel for overall victory between Vingegaard and Pogacar. The section on the 166 kilometers between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel is considered one of the most difficult in the Tour of France.

110. Tour de France

Passy – Combloux (22 km/single time trial) 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 32:36 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 1:38 3. Wout Van Aert BEL 2:51 4. Peio Bilbao ESP 2:55 5. Simon Yates GBR 2: 58 6. Remi Cavagna FR 3:06 7. Adam Yates GBR 3:12 8. Matthias Skjelmose DEN 3:21 9. Mads Pedersen DEN 3:31 . David Gaudu FRA -“- 13.

Felix Gall

AUT

3:40

54.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

5:54

57.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

5:59

72.

Michael Gogl

AUT

6:24

116.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

7:05

119.

Marco Haller

AUT

7:14

rating

Standing after 16 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 63:06:53 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 1:48 3. Adam Yates GBR 8:52 4. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 8:57 5. Jai Hindley AUS 11:1 6. Sepp Kuss USA 12:56 7. Pello Bilbao ESP 13:06 8. Simon Yates GBR 13:46 9. David Gaudu FRA 17:3

Felix Gall

AUT

18:19

24.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:20:09

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:20:08

78.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:07:35

86.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:17:58

127.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:05:36

